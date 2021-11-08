SRDC not interested in following DBKL’s ban on liquor sale – Sempurai

SIBU (Nov 8): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will follow the footsteps of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) not to ban the sale of liquor at convenience stores, grocery stores and Chinese medical halls.

Commenting on the move by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to ban the sale of liquor in grocery stores, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls starting Nov 1, SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the sale of liquor in these premises has never been an issue in Sarawak.

“We shouldn’t be clouded by the issue as it is nothing to do with the selling of the legal liquor.

“We here in Sarawak have been living in harmony and we should not follow something that can cause misunderstanding among people of different background,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng in a Facebook Live session on Saturday said there would be no changes to MBKS’ current rules and regulations concerning the sale of liquor at the aforementioned premises.

He said grocery and convenience stores that already have liquor licences will not face any problems in extending their current permits.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting in a Facebook post had also stated that SMC will also not issue such a ban.