Time for PN to return favour by supporting GPS picks for state polls — Fadillah

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) should support the candidates picked by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the coming state election.

In stating this, GPS parliamentary chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said PN should ‘return the favour’ as how GPS had supported the coalition to stabilise at federal level.

“I would suggest for them (PN) to be supporting GPS. This is a time when they should be helping us and supporting us as, what we have done in supporting them at federal level,” said Fadillah, who is the federal Works Minister, when met by reporters after visiting SK Rakyat Jalan Haji Bolhassan’s new block project visit here yesterday.

Adding on, he said the GPS had done well in managing not only the Covid-19 situation, but also the crisis that came alongside it, as well as efforts towards stabilising the economy.

He also hailed Sarawak as the only state where large allocation had been set aside as financial aid for the people and also for the business sector.

“So I hope our friends from ‘Semenanjung’ (Peninsular Malaysia), PN and Barisan Nasional (BN) – this is the time to show support to GPS.”

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, reiterated GPS’ recent statement about its plan to field 82 candidates in the 12th state election.

“In fact, GPS is firm in deciding that we would place 82 candidates, which means that we would take all 82 seats,” he added.

Fadillah was asked to comment on PN Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah’s recent statement about the coalition leaving it to both the PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide on the allocation of seats to be contested by in the 12th state election.