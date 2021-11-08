Uggah: Sarawak negotiating to buy Molnupiravir for Covid-19 treatment

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak is actively negotiating to buy the antiviral medicine Molnupiravir for Covid-19 treatment, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this is in addition to the expected contributions from the federal government.

“The medicine is now available. Sarawak Disaster Management Committee is doing this,” he said today, before presenting a cheque for RM500,000 from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to the Anglican Church in Sarawak, which is known as the Diocese of Kuching.

On Oct 7, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia had signed an agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) to buy 150,000 courses of Molnupiravir.

He had said the firm’s research indicated the medicine is able to reduce 50 per cent of hospital admissions and is also effective towards more infectious variants of Covid-19 including Gamma, Delta, and Mu.

Khairy had stressed Molnupiravir does not prevent infection and is only beneficial for those infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the government really appreciates the roles played by churches and other houses of worship in helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You all have been very understanding. You all have followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) from SDMC very well,” he said.

Uggah added he hopes churches, temples, and chapels would continue to advise their congregations on the importance of observing all the SOPs.

“Continue to pass this message to the people. Let us work together to fight the pandemic,” he said.

On the funds, Uggah said it was one of Unifor’s two new initiatives.

“Unifor has two new programmes this year. It is allocating a sum of RM15 million to help all Mission schools. It is also setting aside a sum of RM5 million to help all churches, chapels, and temples in meeting their administrative and operational costs,” he explained.

In his speech, Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute, thanked the state government for its “kindness and generosity” to churches and Mission schools.

He said the financial assistance channelled through Unifor would go a long way in helping them to move forward.

“The funds too will help us to serve especially those in rural areas. It is in our prayer that they will always be forthcoming,” he said, while also thanking the government and SDMC for the concerted efforts in fighting the pandemic.