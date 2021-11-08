Youth on way home crashes into drain, dies in Bau Hospital

KUCHING (Nov 8): A 20-year-old man died following injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident at KM10 Jalan Bau-Kuching on Sunday night.

In a statement, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Vincent Sinawat Edwin of Taman Mutiara, Jalan Jambusan, Bau.

“The accident happened around 8pm when the victim was travelling from Kuching back to his home.

“The vehicle went out of control while negotiating a bend along the road and crashed into a culvert in a drain,” he said.

Alexson said the victim sustained chest injuries and died while receiving treatment at Bau Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.