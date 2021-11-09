4WD driver dies after vehicle skids, overturns on wet Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Nov 9): A businessman perished after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle skidded and overturned into the compound of a house along the side of KM16 Jalan Kuching-Serian here on Sunday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the incident happened around 12.10pm when the victim, 60-year-old Lee Liew Pin was travelling from Serian to Kuching.

He said Lee, from Kwong Ming Park, Jalan Foochow No. 1 here, was travelling alone at the time and that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

“The victim’s 4WD vehicle is believed to have gone out of control and skidded to the side where it struck a road barrier before overturning several times and crashing into the front porch of a house,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was helped out of his overturned vehicle by passing motorists and taken by ambulance to Serian Hospital where he passed away around 5.50pm.

Alexson also said the road surface was wet at the time of the accident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.