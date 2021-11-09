76-year-old Mirian fined RM1,500 for online gambling

MIRI (Nov 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a septuagenarian RM1,500 in default one month in prison for running online gambling activities.

Bong Ah Nga, 76, of Ocean Park here paid the fine.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie convicted Bong on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section carries a fine of not more than RM5,000, or not more than six months in jail, or both.

According to the charge, he was found to have been conducting online gambling behind a fast-food restaurant in Taman Selera around 4.30pm on Nov 3, 2021.

In mitigation, Bong said he is currently jobless and has a family to support.

He appealed for a minimum fine.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while Bong was unrepresented by counsel.