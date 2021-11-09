Abdul Karim slams Kit Siang for claiming only 30 pct voters turnout in Sarawak, Melaka polls

KUCHING (Nov 9): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hit out at Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran Lim Kit Siang for claiming the voter turnout rate in the coming Sarawak and Melaka state elections would be as low as 30 per cent.

“He (Lim) should instead be calling voters to go out and vote. This should be the way to legitimate a government, whether it’s at the state or federal level.

“The voter turnout rate must be high,” said Abdul Karim at a press conference announcing the Sarawak International festival of Music and Arts 2 (SIFMA 2) today.

Abdul Karim hoped the voter turnout rate for the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election would be between 70 to 80 per cent, as it had always been the case for the past state elections.

Touching on the Sabah state election that had led to a massive spike in Covid-19 cases around the country last year, Abdul Karim said the relevant authorities are now better prepared learning from that lesson.

“It is because the bitter lessons like this have strengthened us, and I believe that was why the Election Commission has come up with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Melaka state election.”

As rightly pointed out by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Abdul Karim said the ruling coalition had been governing in ‘injury time’ due to the expiring of the five-year-term State Legislative Assembly on June 6 this year.

“We are already in borrowed time, and it’s only fair to the people to renew our mandate on which political parties should form the new state government.”

He further explained that even the medical experts and professionals could not guarantee there would not be a resurgence of Covid-19 cases should the election be held next year.

Looking at the local coronavirus situation in Sarawak, Abdul Karim said the infection trend was already on a downward trend and a safe election should be able to be held with the proper guidance and SOP.

“So, this is the reason why we are calling for a state election now, unless the people of Sarawak would love to let the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition continue to govern for another five years without renewing the mandate.”

As a result, he said the state government is going back to the people to obtain a new mandate and the government had taken into account all factors before calling for the state election.

“There is no need to fear that calling for the votes will later make us famous for new Covid-19 infections. Just go out and vote. We would love to see the percentage of voting to be very high.”

The state minister also opined the costs of holding the state election this time around would probably be the highest due to the new pandemic-related SOP in place.

“I also don’t know why the opposition has kept calling for the election to not be held now during this time. I do not know why but maybe they are not ready.”

When asked about political leaders from outside coming into Sarawak to assist in the political campaign, Abdul Karim said the state has its own immigration autonomy and those leaders would have to comply with the SOP in place when entering the state.