Being nominated CM opens floodgates for Dayak community to take charge of S’wak politics – Bobby

MIRI (Nov 9): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William welcomed his nomination as the Sarawak Chief Minister by his party and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) if they form the next state government.

However, he said it was more about opening the floodgates for his community to realise this dream, and it would not matter if it does not happen after the upcoming state election expected to be held soon.

“Now any Dayak can dream of becoming CM (chief minister) of Sarawak. If I cannot make it this round, let the next Dayak continue this dream,” he said, commenting on a statement by Aspirasi yesterday in Kuching.

He said becoming chief minister is the ultimate dream of every political leader in the state, but this would mean his community would rise to take charge in Sarawak’s political arena.

“No more (playing) second fiddle for Dayaks in politics. This dream can only materialise through PBDSB and not in other political parties,” he said.

Bobby stressed that PBDSB’s struggle is not to take away the rights of other races, but instead to fight for the Dayaks to be on par with other races.

Aspirasi will contest in more than 26 seats while PBDSB will field candidates in 11 seats, but Bobby said the figure may increase later.