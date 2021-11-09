Bung Moktar urges all MPs to support anti-party hopping law

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): A Member of Parliament has called on all MPs to support the anti-party hopping bill proposed by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang), when it is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

When debating on the 2022 Supply Bill at Dewan Rakyat today, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) said the proposal should be accepted to ensure political and government stability for the well-being of the people and the nation’s prosperity.

He said this after Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) intervened into his speech by raising party hopping moves among politicians which resulted in political instability in the country.

“I also do not like people hopping and when people were hopping in Sabah, I was the last man standing who did not jump. It is because people were hopping, so Shah Alam (Khalid) who was in the government then was dropped.

“As such we want the general election to be held to stop the hopping and the member for Pengerang is formulating an anti-party hopping bill proposal.

“I fully support. I hope Shah Alam (Khalid) will also support. We do not hop. if we win, we win. If we lose, what is there to fear. Fight again the next time,” said Bung Moktar.

Earlier, Khalid alleged the party hopping of some members has caused a change in government which also affected the country’s economy.

“This is an irresponsible act by those who jump party and caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government which has a big majority but because of betrayal, there is political instability in Malaysia up to now,” said Khalid.

In September, Azalina called for an anti-party hopping bill to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat soon as the practice of party hopping was not only unfair to the people but also to the political party which spent huge sums during the election. – Bernama