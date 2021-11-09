Choice to leave, join party democratic process, says PSB president on Haw’s resignation

KUCHING (Nov 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh suspected that there might be some unusual motives behind the resignation of the party’s Bekenu chairman Haw Ming Wai.

He said in a statement today that there were already over 100,000 members in PSB, but the choice to join or leave a political party was part of a democratic process.

“The formation of PSB was with the mission to safeguard and defend the greater interests of fellow Sarawakians and to form a unity in changing the current political landscape witnessed in the state,” said Wong.

He said people in Sarawak were already frustrated with the current political development, and the Covid-19 pandemic had badly battered all economic sectors and livelihood.

He said the society would only wish to see a new political environment with the coronavirus situation being brought under control and livelihood secured.

“We are a democratic country and we can’t stop people from leaving the party. However, it was rather sad that the trend of party’s resignation has become a new normal in the country’s political development,” he said.

Nonetheless, Wong stressed the party’s morale would not be impacted by the resignation of Haw.