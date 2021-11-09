Covid-19: 405 out of 416 new cases in Sarawak in Categories 1 and 2

KUCHING (Nov 9): Cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms numbered at 405 out of today’s 416 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of that, 130 cases were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 275 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

There were five cases in Category 3 (lung infection) and three cases each in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support) and Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator support).

Meanwhile, Kuching continued to top the list of districts with new cases with 138 cases.

This was followed by Miri with 55 cases, Sibu (51), Bintulu (41), Mukah (21), Limbang (21), Lawas (18), Matu (12) and Dalat (11).

Bau recorded nine new cases, while Samarahan and Serian each had seven.

Kanowit recorded six cases, Daro (4), Betong (3) and Telang Usan (3).

There were one case each in Sri Aman, Simunjan, Kapit, Lubok Antu, Pakan, Belaga, Pusa, Asajaya and Subis.

Another 15 districts did not record any new cases for the day.