CovidNow: 94.9 pct of adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): A total of 22,214,024 individuals or 94.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.5 per cent of the adult population, or 22,819,122 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 108,821 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 44, 084 have completed two doses, 6,342 first dose recipients and 58,395 booster doses, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was launched last Feb 24 to 50,527,937.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,390,929 individuals or 76 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 86.4 per cent or 2,719,497 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

On the administration of booster dose, a total of 565,629 doses had been administered as of yesterday. – Bernama