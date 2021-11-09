Eight Sabah districts record increase of Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Sabah recorded 545 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Nov 9), a drastic increase of 181 cases from 364 cases the day before.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the increase in the daily cases was due to significant rise of infections in eight districts, namely Beaufort +55 cases, Kota Marudu +40 cases, Ranau +29 cases, Sipitang +17 cases, Lahad Datu +15 cases, Kudat +14 cases, Pitas +12 cases and Tambunan +10 cases.

He said the cases from symptomatic screening, which is synonymous with sporadic cases, remained high with 205 cases or 37.61 per cent.

“These cases are often linked to failure in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the transition to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sabah would result in higher risk of Covid-19 infections, and he urged the public to comply with the SOPs at all times.

Meanwhile, he said the number of patients under severe categories which required treatment in hospital remained low.

“Today there are only three patients in Category 3, four patients in Category 4 and one patient in Category 5.”

He said 532 (97.61 per cent) of the 545 new cases fell under Category 1 (44) and Category 2 (488), whereas five cases were still under further investigation by the Sabah Health Department.