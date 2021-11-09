Ex-member calls PBK out for posters that show people no longer in party

KUCHING (Nov 9): A former Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) supreme council member has called upon the party to stop distributing posters that contain the names and faces of individuals who are no longer members.

Ignatius Joseph Bunsuan, who is now a supreme council member of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru), said he had found out that PBK was still distributing posters that featured the names and photos of people whom it said were their candidates for the next state election.

“The problem is that many of the faces and names on the posters are no longer with the party.

“PBK should be distributing new posters, with updated names and photos, so as to not confuse the public,” he reporters here yesterday.

Ignatius said he even spotted the name and photo of a PBK member, who had just passed away, on one of the posters.

“Several of those featured on the posters have actually left PBK and joined PBDS Baru, such as myself.

“One of the so-called candidates shown on a poster had died recently – such act is against the law,” he said.

PBDS Baru election committee member Robert Saweng, who was also present at the press conference, said he also noticed this, describing what PBK did with the posters could cause confusion amongst the people.

“Like Ignatius, my name and photo are also displayed on a poster. I want to make it clear now that I am now a PBDS Baru member.

“This act of distributing old and non-updated posters by the PBK should stop immediately; I call upon the PBK president to act immediately because it is wrong,” said Robert.

At the press conference, Igantius said he would contest in Batu Danau in the next state election, while Robert would take on Bukit Goram.