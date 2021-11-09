Finance Bill 2021 presented to Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The Finance Bill 2021 involving amendments to eight acts to implement the Budget 2022 measures, was tabled for the first reading in parliament today.

It involves the Income Tax Act 1967, Real Property Gains Tax Act 1976, Stamp Act 1949, Petroleum (Income Tax) Act 1967, Labuan Business Activity Tax Act 1990, Investment Promotion Act 1986, Finance Act 2012 and Finance Act 2018.

The bill will not involve any additional spending on the part of the government.

According to Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah who presented the bill, the second reading of the bill will be made at this session as well. – Bernama