Johor cops rescue three teenage victims of sex exploitation

JOHOR BARU (Nov 9): The police rescued three teenage girls, aged 13 to 15, believed to be victims of underaged sex exploitation in a raid at a beauty salon near Kulai yesterday.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the police raided the premises at Jalan Air Hitam Batu 21 at around 2.40pm.

“During the raid, we managed to rescue three local teenage girls believed to have been sexually exploited and they were taken to the Kulai district police headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Three mobile phones and RM534 in cash were among the items seized during the raid, he said.

Police also arrested a local man, 38, and an Indonesian woman, 29, for suspected involvement in prostitution.

Both suspects, who tested positive for methamphetamine, have been remanded for four days beginning today, he said.

The case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, Section 372B, 373(1)(b) of the Penal Code, Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 107 of the Local Government Act 1976. – Bernama