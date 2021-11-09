Krokop man to face jail after failing to pay fine for online gambling

MIRI (Nov 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default one month in prison after he pleaded guilty to running online gambling activities.

Burat Mail, 24, of Krokop here failed to pay the fine.

He was charged under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Burat was found running illegal online gambling activities next to a staircase of a premises at Jalan Teo Chew here on Nov 2, 2021 at around 2.30pm.

In mitigation, Burat, who was unrepresented by counsel, had pleaded for leniency as he is currently unemployed.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu.