Landslide near Tubai Buah-Pakan junction makes road impassable

PAKAN (Nov 9): A minor landslide near the junction of Jalan Tubai Buah-Jalan Pakan last night rendered the road impassable to traffic.

However, road users could use the under-construction new alignment section of Jalan Pakan as an alternate route to get in and out of Pakan until the contractor cleared the road.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin said when his men reached the area last night, they found a section of road, located about 100 metres from the junction of Jalan Tubai Buah, was covered in eroded soil about one metre thick.

The soil was spread over about 10 square metres.

“On receiving a call from Pakan administrative officer Yalin Asan around 9pm last night, we sent a team of men to inspect but couldn’t help much other than monitor the situation, and left the scene after they had put up simple signage to alert road users,” he said.

Nicholas said the landslide was likely caused by the heavy downpour, which probably also resulted in a telecommunications pole near the junction of Jalan Semukau falling across the road.

He added firefighters helped to move the pole to the side of the road.