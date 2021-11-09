Malaysia reiterates commitment to eradicating Covid-19 with its Asean partners

JAKARTA (Nov 9): Malaysia reiterated its commitment to work closely with Asean countries in combatting Covid-19 from the point the virus was first detected until the emergence of a new variant at present.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Asean Health Ministers are always discussing and exchanging information on measures to deal with the pandemic.

“Besides, we are always alert to new variants and so on; Asean countries are also very optimistic that the vaccination process is going well,” he told the media at the handover ceremony of over 15 Malaysian Artworks to Malaysia’s permanent representative to Asean, last night.

Saifuddin said this in response to a question by the Indonesian media on the country’s commitment to stem the spread of the Delta Plus variant import case confirmed in Malaysia on Nov 6 from spreading to neighbouring countries such as Indonesia.

Saifuddin is accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri who is on a three-day official visit here, starting Tuesday.

Earlier, Saifuddin met with several representatives of organisations in Indonesia to share ideas on cultural diplomacy – a new initiative he is leading within his ministry.

The representatives are from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wahana Musik Indonesia, and the Indonesian Film Board, among others.

Saifuddin also handed 15 works of art for the Malaysia room and Asean gallery at the Asean Secretariat office to Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to Asean Kamsiah Kamaruddin, where the items include ‘tengkolok’ (traditional male headgear), ‘kain tenun Pahang’ (Pahang woven fabric), photographs depicting sceneries of KLCC, ‘labu sayong’, and Sarawak ‘songket’. – Bernama