Malaysia’s Covid-19 fatalities now at 29,349 with 58 latest deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The Health Ministry added 58 more people to the Covid-19 death toll as of midnight, raising the cumulative figure to 29,349 since the pandemic began last year.

Data from the CovidNow website showed eight people died before reaching the hospital.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 13.

In second place was Sarawak (12), Perak (seven), Johor (six), Kelantan (six), Kedah (four), Terengganu (four), Melaka (two), Kuala Lumpur (two), Pahang (one), and Sabah (one).

No new deaths were reported in Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

A total of 52 out of the 58 reported deaths happened within seven days.

Malaysia had recorded 556 deaths in the past 14 days with 130 of them from Sarawak.

New Covid-19 cases

Yesterday, there was a slight uptick in Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with 4,543 new cases being detected, as compared to 4,343 cases previously recorded.

This breaks the downward trend of new Covid-19 cases that the country had been seeing in the past four days.

Of the cases reported, only 112 cases or 2.5 per cent of the total number of cases are in Categories Three, Four and Five — which require hospitalisation — while the remaining 97.5 per cent are in Categories One and Two.

There are currently 61,760 active cases in the country with 48,042 or 77.8 per cent observing home quarantine.

Another 7,698 or 12.5 per cent have been placed at Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres.

Those who have to be hospitalised comprise 5,486 patients (8.9 per cent). Of these, 534 (0.8 per cent) are in the intensive care units with 263 patients requiring ventilators. — Malay Mail