Man in Miri remanded 3 days to facilitate police probe into assault case

MIRI (Nov 9): A 56-year-old man has been remanded three days until Nov 12 by the Magistrate’s Court here today to assist in police investigation into an assault case.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu issued the remand order during a proceeding via Zoom earlier today.

It is learnt that the suspect, a local, was arrested yesterday at his house in Pujut Padang Kerbau following a police report lodged by a 58-year-old woman.

The woman claimed that while she was buying groceries at a mini mart in Pujut around 10am yesterday, an unknown man appeared before her and asked if she had a gun or knife with her.

The shocked woman replied that she did not have any of those with her.

This led the man to return to his vehicle, which was parked outside the mini mart, to take out a hammer.

He then entered the mini mart again and allegedly assaulted the woman by hitting her on the head using the hammer and then punched both of her legs, which resulted in injuries to her head and legs.

The suspect then fled the scene.

During his arrest, police seized a hammer believed to have been used by the suspect in the assault.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

He said police are still investigating the suspect’s motive behind the assault.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon.