Man who forced stepdaughter to touch him in exchange for mobile phone access jailed six years

KUCHING (Nov 9): A 35-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here for committing sexual misconduct against his stepdaughter.

Judge Jason Juga meted out the sentence on the accused following a full trial yesterday which saw the victim, her mother and the case investigating officer called to testify.

The accused was convicted under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, which provides for a jail term that can extend up to 20 years and whipping.

According to the charge, the self-employed accused committed physical sexual assault on the victim by ordering her to touch his private part at their home on Feb 22, 2020 after she had asked him for permission to play with a mobile phone.

The victim informed her mother of the incident upon her return from work the same day, prompting the latter to lodge a police report.

The accused was arrested by the police later that same day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by lawyer Jonathan Jalin.