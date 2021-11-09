Motorcyclist from Niah killed in head-on collision with lorry

MIRI (Nov 9): A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a lorry at Jalan Miri-Bintulu around 6.45pm yesterday (Monday).

In a statement today, State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Kendawang Muning, 34, of Rumah Peter Milo, Sungai Sebelayau, Suai in Niah.

He said the lorry was heading towards Batu Niah from Bintulu, while the motorcycle was heading to Bintulu.

“Initial investigation found that the accident happened because the driver of the lorry had veered into the opposite lane, causing the vehicle to collide with the oncoming motorcycle,” said Alexson.

He said Kendawang died on the spot while the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.