Museum director confirms artefacts found at Brooke Dockyard area

KUCHING (Nov 9): Sarawak Museum director Tazudin Mohtar today confirmed the findings of some artefacts of archaeological significance following digging works at the Brooke Dockyard area here today.

“The excavation went well. Quite a number of findings were made. I am still waiting for the final report,” he told The Borneo Post following up with the case.

“Most of the (artefact) pieces found were blue and white,” he added.

When asked if the artefacts could have been pieces of Chinaware or porcelain items, Tazudin said he could not guess as he personally did not see them up close.

On Oct 12 The Borneo Post broke the news that the State Museum was conducting the archaeological digging work at the Brooke Dockyard area following the discovery of potential artefacts.

The Brooke Dockyard, which opened in 1912, was a shipbuilding and repair facility built during the second Rajah Charles Brooke’s reign.