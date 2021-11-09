National arm wrestling body withdraws recognition of Sarawak Arm Sports Association

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Malaysian Arm Wrestling Federation (MyArm) will no longer recognise the Sarawak Arm Sports Association (Sasa) as an entity representing armwrestling in Sarawak.

MyArm president Mohd Zil Fadli Abdul Halim said this is because the national body had received several complaints from armwrestling clubs and associations in Sarawak concerning Sasa on various issues.

“We have received an official complaint from Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) that Sasa had abused the use of funds for organising events and annual grants,” he said.

According to Zil, Sasa had also failed to comply with issues involving conditional establishments.

“Therefore, in order to maintain the good name of armwrestling in Malaysia and avoid conflict internally between pullers, sports agencies, officials, coaches, and armwrestling associations in Sarawak, MyArm’s highest committee has unanimously agreed to no longer recognise Sasa as an entity representing armwrestling in Sarawak.

“MyArm will provide direct support to pullers and armwrestling clubs in Sarawak within the period of investigation and action to be carried out by the Sarawak Sports Commissioner on Sasa,” added Zil.

He said MyArm is a sports body registered under the Malaysian Sports Commissioner and is under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“MyArm is in the framework of promoting and developing armwrestling in Malaysia to professional level.

“We have also written to Sarawak Sports Commissioner on the above matter, with copies forwarded to Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau and SSC chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee,” he said.