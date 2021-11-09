PBDSB, Aspirasi name Bobby William as next CM if victorious in polls

KUCHING (Nov 9): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) have unanimously agreed to appoint Bobby William as Sarawak Chief Minister should they succeed in forming the next state government.

Aspirasi president Lina Soo said both parties believe it is time the post of Chief Minister be ‘returned’ to the Dayak community and that Bobby, who is PBDSB president, “will make a good chief minister for Sarawak”.

“Apart from wanting a Dayak Chief Minister, we want everyone to know that we are fighting alongside each other in the next state election because we have a common struggle of want to overthrow Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” she told a press conference here yesterday.

“Aspirasi is always open to cooperating with any local party that shares the same struggles as us, like PBDSB,” Soo added.

Bobby, who was also present, said the two parties feel they are better off working with each other to in their mission to win the next state election.

He stressed that PBDSB’s struggle is not to take away the rights of other races but instead to fight for the Dayaks to be on par with other races.

On the coming state polls, Soo said Aspirasi will contest “more than 26 seats”, while Bobby informed that PBDSB will field candidates in 11 seats.

“Although we are saying (now) we are contesting in 11 seats, from time to time we will announce more about seats that will be contested by PBDSB,” he said.

Present at the press conference were PBDSB permanent chairman Mengga Mikui, Aspirasi chairman Bulin Ribos and supreme council members of the two parties.