Restrictions eased further

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): The State Government has further eased restrictions on social activities in the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said social gatherings such as kenduri, festive, wedding or engagement celebrations, receptions, aqiqah, doa selamat, tahlil, anniversary and birthday celebrations, reunion, retreat and other social activities are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals at 50 per cent capacity of the premises and with one-metre physical distancing.

Those who are fully vaccinated are allowed to bring their children aged below 18 years old to social events by complying with the general health protocols.

Meanwhile, individuals travelling from Labuan to Sabah are not required to undergo RT-PCR or RTK-Ag Covid-19 tests.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said federal civil sector will operate at 100 per cent capacity, whereas the capacity for the state civil sector will be based on the percentage of employees who are fully vaccinated and subject to the local authority.

The private sector, construction, manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors (essential and non-essential) are allowed to operate at the capacity according to the percentage of workers who have been fully vaccinated.

The capacity for official government and private events, including launching ceremonies and workshops, is maintained at 50 per cent capacity of the premises. The participants must also be fully vaccinated.

Fitness and hiking activities are allowed for those who have completed their vaccination with 50 per cent capacity; the maximum limit of 30 participants has been revoked.

In addition, the capacity for audience and supporters at stadium for sports matches and recreational premise has been raised to 50 per cent.

All schools under the Education Ministry (MOE) and education institutions registered with the MOE are allowed to open in accordance with the ministry’s directive.

Childcare centres and nurseries under the state local authorities are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm at 50 per cent capacity.

Private kindergartens, kindergartens in private, international and expatriate schools as well as mind development centres for children are allowed to operate according to the SOPs.

On the other hand, Sabah recorded 545 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp increase of 181 cases from 364 cases the day before.

Eight fatalities were reported, including two each in Keningau, Kota Belud and Tambunan and one each in Sandakan and Tuaran.

Masidi said the increase in the daily cases was due to significant rise of infections in eight districts, namely Beaufort +55 cases, Kota Marudu +40 cases, Ranau +29 cases, Sipitang +17 cases, Lahad Datu +15 cases, Kudat +14 cases, Pitas +12 cases and Tambunan +10 cases.

He said the cases from symptomatic screening, which is synonymous with sporadic cases, remained high with 205 cases or 37.61 per cent.

“These cases are often linked to failure in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the transition to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sabah would result in higher risk of Covid-19 infections, and he urged the public to comply with the SOPs at all times.

Meanwhile, he said the number of patients under severe categories which required treatment in hospital remained low.

“Today there are only three patients in Category 3, four patients in Category 4 and one patient in Category 5.”

He said 532 (97.61 per cent) of the 545 new cases fell under Category 1 (44) and Category 2 (488), whereas five cases were still under further investigation by the Sabah Health Department.