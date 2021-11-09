Sabah, Sarawak MPs briefed on MA63

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): East Malaysia lawmakers from the government bloc now have a better understanding of the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division’s missions and visions, after attending a briefing here on Tuesday.

Speaking after chairing and addressing issues raised by Sabah and Sarawak members of parliament during a two-hour special briefing on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) at the Parliament building here, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili described the gathering as “lively and fruitful”.

“Sabah and Sarawak MPs were very interactive and raised pertinent issues and questions concerning not just development, security matters, but also the wellbeing of Sabahans and Sarawakians.

“It shows how passionate these lawmakers are to ensure the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as its people, are restored as stated under the MA63,” said Ongkili.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Ongkili said a similar programme will be held in Sabah to brief Sabah’s government bloc lawmakers during the state’s Budget 2022 sitting next month.