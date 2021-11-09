Sarawak gives one-off RM99,500 to penambang operators under BKSS 6.0

KUCHING (Nov 9): The provision of RM500 one-off financial assistance to each operator of water taxis or penambang operator by the state government will benefit and lighten the financial burden of 199 of them, involving an expenditure of RM99,500 for this year, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The one-off assistance to each penambang operator registered with Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is one of the measures under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0, he added.

“The Sarawak Government has approved this assistance to the penambang operators twice. In 2020, an amount of RM99,500 was disbursed to 199 of them, and now in 2021 another RM99,500 is being disbursed to them,” he said in a statement today.

In the Kuching region, covering Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman and Betong Divisions, a total of 131 operators received a cumulative of RM16,500, while in Sibu the region, covering Sibu, Sarikei, Mukah and Kapit Divisions, a total of 10 received a total of RM5,500.

In the Miri region, covering Bintulu, Miri and Limbang Divisions, 58 received the assistance, which added up to a total of RM29,000.

Lee noted that during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the present National Recovery Plan (NRP) – Phase 3 for Sarawak, the penambang operators have continuously suffered loss of income due to the drastic drop in number of passengers, including tourists.

“The Ministry of Transport through the Sarawak Rivers Board is continuously monitoring as well as engaging with the Resident of the respective division and the passenger boat operators on the situation and development of the riverine transportation services in the state.

“Hopefully in the very near future, we would be able to have the riverine transportation operating in full capacity,” he said.

In this regard, he urged all the relevant parties especially the riverine transport operators as well as riverine transport users to give full support and cooperation to the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 by following strictly the standard operating procedures (SOP) published by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the National Security Council and the Health Ministry in the interest of all Sarawakians.

On behalf of the Ministry of Transport, Sarawak and the penambang operators, he also thanked the state government and chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his understanding and concern on the predicament faced by the penambang operators by approving the RM500 one-off financial assistance to each of them registered with SRB.

The symbolic handing over of cheques to the operators took place at Bintulu Passenger Terminal this morning and at Sibu Passenger Terminal this afternoon.