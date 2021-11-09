Squatters given grace period to relocate

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Squatters residing on a site at Jalan Dato Menggatal which was designated for a commercial development have been given a grace period of two months to relocate.

\Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) director Datuk Masiung Banah said the developer, who obtained ownership of the land through a joint venture with the Board must allow the squatters till December 31 this year to move out.

Masiung made a surprise visit to the site on Tuesday after receiving complaints from the squatters after the developer who had received a court order, started to demolish their houses.

The local developer obtained ownership of the tract of land measuring more than 100 acres more than 20 years ago and obtained a court order for the squatters to move out last month.

Masiung rejected the developer’s suggestion that the squatters be given two weeks to relocate as the time is too short for them and instructed the developer to give the squatters a two-month grace period for them to move out.

He is also unhappy with the developer who had started to demolish the squatters’ houses.

“We must have compassion for the squatters as most of the low income earning locals are from all over the state. Evicting them is a humanitarian issue and we have to sympathise with them even though they have broken the law,” Masiung stressed.

Together with LPPB’s General Manager Rosemary Ahping, Masiung visited some of the squatters and explained to them the project that will be developed on the land.

They told him that they understood the legal process involving the area and with Masiung’s assurance that they have a two-month grace period to relocate, are ready to cooperate with the relevant quarters.