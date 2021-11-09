STB gears up for 2021 MATTA Fair

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is shifting into high gear by returning to this year’s MATTA Fair as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination.

The two-day travel fair will be graced by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor on Nov 20 at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Twenty tour companies, resorts and dive operators will join STB at the MATTA Fair to promote Sabah as a preferred holiday destination. Most participants are representing travel associations from Sandakan.

State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister cum STB chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said MATTA’s efforts to organize a physical travel fair after a long break from the pandemic are a boon for the tourism sector.

“We are highly honoured to have Sabah selected by MATTA as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination. In November, we already have 56 weekly flights from MAS and 98 weekly flights from AirAsia, all of which are full.

“This shows people are now confident to travel. Our hotels and places of interest are also ready to accept visitors, especially from other states.

“Having the Chief Minister’s presence is also important because it indicates the state government’s commitment to seeing a speedy recovery on our tourism industry, which is one of our key focuses,” said Bangkuai.

He was speaking at the virtual press conference about the 2021 MATTA Fair on Tuesday. Also present was MATTA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

Bangkuai also noted the recent launching of the #MansauSabahBoostku campaign received tremendous response, with all available vouchers being fully redeemed in less than 15 hours.

In collaboration with one of Malaysia’s E-wallet service providers, the campaign intends to revitalize Sabah’s tourism sector and related industries.

“This type of response shows that many Malaysians are eager to explore our backyard. I hope that consumers who have successfully redeemed the voucher make full use of this initiative to get more value for their money, in addition to the available offers on Sabah packages throughout the MATTA Fair period,” he added.

During the two-day MATTA Fair, STB will set up a pavilion in Hall 4 with 12 booths – the largest state pavilion.

Bangkuai encouraged Malaysians to take advantage of MATTA Fair to plan a holiday to Sabah and discover all the attractions the state has to offer.

Meanwhile, Tan said this would be Sabah’s third time participating in the annual MATTA Fair, adding he believes tourism promotions for the state will be a hit throughout the fair.

“MATTA is targeting to receive 20,000 visitors to the fair and to generate RM25 million domestic sales.

“We are glad that 80 percent of the booths have been taken up, and we hope Malaysians will take this chance to explore travel packages offered by other states as well,” he said.