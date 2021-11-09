Ulu Niah villagers forced to kill aggressive croc encroaching on longhouse

MIRI (Nov 9): Residents of Rumah Stephen Jugam in Ulu Niah were forced to shoot dead an aggressive 10-metre long crocodile last night, after it began to encroach on the longhouse’s walkway.

When contacted, village security and development committee deputy secretary Justin Langie said villagers had felt threatened by the crocodile in the last few days.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel.

“Previously, there were reports from villagers about the reptile’s presence in the river just behind our longhouse.

“Back then, we didn’t pay much attention because it never killed our dogs or chicken and ducks,” he said.

He said in the last few days, however, the crocodile had acted aggressively, snatching dogs and chickens, as well as going under the longhouse, which posed a danger to villagers, especially the children.

“Our village has been flooded since three days ago, so the crocodile came up and stayed underneath the longhouse. My friend and I waited until the water level increased last night, which enabled us to spot and shoot it dead,” he said.

When contacted, Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Benjie said the department received a call to remove the reptile’s carcass at 6.59am.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of personnel rushed to the location located some 15km from the station.

“When they reached there, they found there was a crocodile carcass underneath the longhouse estimated to weigh 100kg,” he said.

He added the team managed to move the carcass to the main road and later handed it over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action.