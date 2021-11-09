Venture in entrepreneurship, Dayak women encouraged

BINTULU (Nov 9): Members of the Dayak community, especially the womenfolk, should venture into entrepreneurship as means to increase their household incomes and also to improve their standard of living.

In making this call, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom pointed out that women had the same rights as men in self-development, especially in the field of entrepreneurship.

‘In the past, entrepreneurship and engineering were dominated by men, but nowadays there are many women who are venturing into these tough and challenging fields.

“That is something to be proud of,” he said in his opening speech for the closing ceremony of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Kemena branch’s annual general meeting (AGM) at a hotel here last Sunday.

He said with the Dayaks having achieved the goal of ‘One Family, One Graduate’, now would be the time to set another goal – ‘One Family, One Millionaire’.

For that purpose, he called upon SIDS Kemena to play its role in organising and running more programmes such as courses related to business and entrepreneurship for its members.

“What is important is that every Dayak woman should focus on at least developing one business.

“Of course, in the business world, there are ups and downs, but the women must be resilient in facing and overcoming all challenges so as to become successful entrepreneurs,” said Dr Rundi.