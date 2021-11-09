Villagers appeal for urgent road repair at Ulu Tinjar

MIRI (Nov 9): Villagers from Ulu Tinjar are calling on the relevant authorities to carry out immediate repair work on a section of the road badly damaged due to persistent rain in the past few weeks.

Jonathan Anyi, 43, who is a frequent user of the road, told The Borneo Post the extent of the damage and its effect on road users.

“There is a big hole in the middle of a log bridge, just before Long Tabing. It poses a danger to all road users who have no choice as the road is the lifeline for the community here,” he said.

The logging road is the only road that connects nine villages in Ulu Tinjar with the outside world.

The villagers also desperately need the road to transport oil palm fruits to factories located around Lapok bazaar.

“Road users here are mainly those engaged in oil palm, so they urgently need the road to be repaired so that they can sell their fruits. Otherwise, they suffer losses and this will affect their family’s livelihood,” he said.

When contacted, Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said he was aware of the situation and had written a letter to the Public Works Department (JKR) in September to carry out repair work on parts of the roads damaged due to recent flooding.

Meanwhile, JKR Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam, when contacted, said he will send his men to the site to inspect the damage before deciding on the next course of action.

“We will get our people to check and provide proposed scope and cost to our headquarters for fund application,” he added.