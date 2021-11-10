14 escape from Papar Immigration Detention Centre

PAPAR (Nov 10): Police have launched a massive manhunt for seven detainees who escaped from the Papar Immigration Detention Centre here early Wednesday morning.

The daring escape allegedly took place around 3.30am when 14 male detainees managed to escape from their cell block by climbing out from the roof of the male toilet before making their way to the compound. They then cut the fence surrounding the centre before fleeing.

Papar police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said seven of the 14 detainees had been recaptured.

“We have launched a manhunt for the remaining seven escapees together with the Immigration Department, Marine Police, Police Air Unit, and K9 Dog Unit.

“We are confident that all the escapees will be captured soon,” he told a press conference at the Papar police headquarters on Wednesday.

Batholomew said investigation revealed the 14 suspects, aged 22 to 43, managed to escape from the Papar Immigration Detention Centre by climbing the roof of the male toilet, which is about two metres high.

“They then pried open the roof and made their way to the compound before cutting the fence surrounding the centre.

“Upon realising the incident, a manhunt was immediately launched and managed to capture seven of the 14 escapees,” he said.

Batholomew urged the public not to be alarmed but to immediately call the the Papar police hotline at 088-916064 or the nearest police station if they come across the escapees.