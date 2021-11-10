573 Covid-19 infections in Sabah, sporadic cases high

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 10): Sabah recorded 573 new Covid-19 cases on Nov 10, with the number of patients in the serious category requiring hospital treatment remains low.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there are only four patients in Category 3, six patients in Category 4 and two patients in Category 5.

“A total of 557 cases or 97.2 per cent of 573 cases today are in Category 1 (71) and 486 in Category 2.

“Meanwhile, the state Health Department is still conducting further investigations on four cases,” he said.

Masidi also said cases detected from symptomatic screening which is synonymous with sporadic cases are high, with 239 cases or 41.7 per cent on Wednesday.

In fact, Masidi added there are districts that recorded the number of cases in this category at more than 50 per cent of the total number of cases in the district. These cases are often associated with failure or neglect to comply with SOPs.

Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 85 cases followed by Beaufort 60, Tuaran 53, Kota Marudu 40, Kota Belud 37, Ranau 34, Papar 32, Putatan 28, Keningau 25, Sandakan 23, Tenom 21, Penampang 19, Kudat 19, Tambunan 18, Kuala Penyu 15, Lahad Datu 14, Pitas 14, Kinabatangan 12 and Beluran 10.

Districts recorded single digit were Tawau with 5 cases, Sipitang 3, Telupid 2, Kunak 2, Tongod 1 and Kalabakan 1.