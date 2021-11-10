Anglican Church expresses concern state polls may trigger another Covid outbreak

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam has expressed concern over the possible emergence of new Covid-19 clusters due to the upcoming state election.

“While the Diocese of Kuching welcomes the opportunity for the people to exercise their inherent rights to elect the government of their choice, we are also deeply concerned about the issues surrounding the health, safety and well-being of the people, in light of Covid-19 which is still spreading in our community,” the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam Bishop Datuk Danald Jute said in a statement issued following the 30th Biennial Diocesan Synod, the highest governing body of the Church, which was held at St Thomas’ Cathedral in Kuching since Nov 7 and ended today.

In view of this, Danald urged all parties involved with the election namely political parties, candidates, agents, party workers and all voters to take all necessary precautions.

“The safety of everyone must never be compromised at any time. Instead, the health and wellbeing of everyone should be prioritised both before, during and after the election,” he said.

Danald said the Synod, which was attended by 200 delegates including the priests and parish delegates, took notice of the upcoming 12th State Election.

“We exhort all parties to rise above their political affiliations and differences for the betterment of all Sarawakians, who inherit a rich legacy of mutual trust, respect, brotherhood and amity. All attempts inimical to peace and harmony must be opposed.

“Likewise, all attempts to curtail our freedom, including freedom to practice and promote one’s faith and religion must be rejected. God bless Sarawak. God bless Malaysia,” said Danald.

The 12th State Election must be held within 60 days after the Emergency Order in Sarawak was lifted on Nov 3 which also saw the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).