Apec members pledge to expedite sustainable regional recovery

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Members of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) have pledged to redouble their efforts for the region’s trade-supported recovery.

In a Joint Ministerial Statement by all 21 Apec ministers at the 32nd Apec Ministerial Meeting (AMM) held on Nov 8 – 9, 2021, the ministers acknowledged the importance of economic and trade policies that strengthen recovery through macroeconomic policies and structural reforms.

As such, the ministers reaffirmed their support for the rules-based multilateral trading system for seamless trade and investment.

The issuance of the Joint Ministerial Statement is aligned with the central theme and priorities of Apec 2021, namely “Join, Work, Grow. Together” which was introduced by New Zealand, chair of Apec 2021.

The ministers also committed to fulfilling the Putrajaya Vision 2040 by embracing continuous improvement of the Asia-Pacific trade group, said Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) in a statement today.

During the AMM, Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali highlighted the importance of vaccine multilateralism as the springboard for expeditious recovery and sustained rebuilding of the economy.

He stressed that free, fair and open trade is critical in enabling equitable, affordable and timely access to vaccines, especially for developing economies.

With the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference convening in Geneva at the end of the month, he said that it was imperative to find a middle ground for longstanding issues to restore global confidence.

Malaysia also expressed the view that the fight against Covid-19 requires “creative approaches beyond the norm” and warrants decisive interventions by the WTO, including possible waiver of certain provisions of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar underscored the importance of greater access to greener technologies to developing economies, both financially and technologically. – Bernama