Back ‘original blue’, not ‘counterfeit blue’, Zahid tells Melaka voters in dig against Perikatan

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on Melaka folks to vote for the “original blue”, and not its counterfeit, in reference to his coalition and ally-turned-rival Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, cautioned voters against repeating the same mistake of choosing the false hope offered by PN’s “counterfeit blue”.

“Don’t be fooled by the counterfeit blue as the result would be depressing,” he said in a Facebook post accompanied by the details of each candidate’s credentials yesterday.

Zahid said that while the blues looked similar, they are not the same.

“Choosing the blue colour of a political party must be made for the obvious long-term benefits that have been proven,” he said.

Umno had previously said it would not work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which heads the PN coalition for this state election, and the 15th general election.

Zahid went on to say that the 28 candidates fielded from the coalition’s Umno, MCA and MIC component parties were a testament to BN’s political narrative based on ethnic unity and harmony.

“BN will return the harmony that was robbed from Malaysians in the 14th general election. BN wants to restore the economic stability and harmony that has continued to decline since May 9, 2018,” he claimed, referring to BN’s massive loss to Pakatan Harapan.

On November 6, the coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said BN would be going alone into the upcoming Melaka state election, placing candidates for all 28 state seats up for grabs there.

Early voting is on November 16 with polling on November 20.

The election was held following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for then chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. – Malay Mail