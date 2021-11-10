BN promises to appoint five reps from youth groups, NGOs if it wins Melaka state election

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Representatives from youth groups and civil societies could have a greater voice in the Melaka legislative assembly if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the state election on November 20.

The coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today promised that BN will amend the state constitution to enable five assemblymen to be appointed to the state lawmaking house.

He added that if BN were given the opportunity to govern again, all elected lawmakers, regardless of their political leanings or parties, will receive an appropriate allocation for their respective constituencies. – Malay Mail

