CM: Environmental sustainability policy key to balanced devt

BINTULU (Nov 10): There is need for a balanced development through the incorporation of the environmental sustainability policy, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has emphasised.

According to him, Sarawak has its own tree-planting policy and the technology for forest restoration.

Further, he regarded this as ‘our post Covid-19 strategy’, highlighting environmental sustainability as ‘an important area to develop’.

“For natural planting, now the seed balls can be dropped from drones, and this will be a new way of (forest) restoration.

“A balanced policy is a must for the state to develop its forest industry sustainably,” he said in officiating at the launch of the division-level ‘Le Tour De Restoration’ (Greening Sarawak Campaign) and the ‘drone seedlings’ project at Taman Medan Sentral here yesterday.

Moreover, he called upon the people to undertake the responsibility together by planting trees or flowers.

Adding on, Abang Johari also expressed his hope for Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to identify another urban park for nature reserve, apart from Taman Medan Sentral.

