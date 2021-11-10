Covid-19: 12 die in Sarawak, five BIDs between Oct 3 – Nov 9

KUCHING (Nov 11): Another 12 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Sarawak between Oct 3 and Nov 9, with three of them in Kuching, Sibu (3), Miri (2), Saratok (2), Lawas (1), and Bau (1).

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), five of them were brought-in-dead (BID) cases, with two registered at the Saratok Hospital.

One of them was a 90-year-old woman from Betong who had hypertension. Her body was brought to the Saratok Hospital on Oct 3.

The other was a 75-year-old man, also from Betong, who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, and his body was brought to the Saratok Hospital on Oct 13.

On Nov 4, two BID cases were recorded where one was a 90-year-old woman from Limbang who needed assistance in her daily activities. Her body was brought to the Lawas Hospital.

The other was a 75-year-old woman from Sibu who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, and was brought to the Sibu Hospital.

The fifth BID case was recorded in Kuching on Nov 8, involving an 85-year-old woman with hypertension and diabetes. Her body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

SDMC said Kuching’s two other fatalities involved victims who had underlying medical conditions.

One of them was a 57-year-old man from Betong who died in SGH on Nov 8. He had hypertension.

The other was a 73-year-old woman from Kuching who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia. She died on Nov 9 in SGH.

Also from Kuching was an 84-year-old man who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, who died in Bau Hospital on Nov 6.

Sibu’s two other death cases involved a 75-year-old woman and 63-year-old man. The 75-year-old had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and cancer, while the 63-year-old had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Both died in Sibu Hospital on Nov 8 and 9 respectively.

Miri’s two cases involved a 48-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes and obesity who died in Miri Hospital on Nov 8, and a 68-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes who also died in Miri Hospital on Nov 9.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,478.