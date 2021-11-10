Covid-19: 471 out of 480 new cases in Sarawak in Categories 1 and 2

KUCHING (Nov 10): A total of 471 out of 480 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were in Categories 1 and 2, with patients having no to mild symptoms.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, three other cases were in Category 3 with patients having pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); five in Category 4 with patients having pneumonia requiring oxygen support; and one in Category 5 with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Kuching remained on top with 158 new cases today, followed by Miri (86), Bintulu (28), Sibu (27), Serian (27), Pusa (17), Samarahan (15), Limbang (14), Lawas (12), Betong (12), Bau (11), Mukah (10), and Simunjan (10).

Single-digit cases were also reported in Asajaya (6), Sarikei (5), Kanowit (5), Song (4), Sri Aman (4), Kapit (3), Tebedu (3), Lundu (3), Belaga (3), Subis (3), Saratok (2), Telang Usan (2), Beluru (2), Tatau (2), and one each in Meradong, Matu, Dalat, Selangau, Kabong, and Sebauh.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 245,855.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of two Covid-19 clusters after no new cases were detected from them in the past 28 days.

They are the Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster in Bau and the DTI Bekenu Cluster in Subis.

SDMC also said that there were no new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today nor new cases reported in existing active clusters.

There are currently 18 active clusters in the state.