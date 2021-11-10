Covid-19: 98.3 pct out of 6,243 new cases nationwide in Categories 1 and 2 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Of the 6,243 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, 98.3 per cent or 6,137 are in categories one and two.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement said of the total new cases, 1.7 per cent or 106 were in categories three, four and five.

“Meanwhile, 543 of the cases require treatment at the intensive care units, with 279 of them on ventilators.

“The number of those reported today as having recovered from the viral infection is 5,068, bringing the cumulative number to 2,430,122,” he added.

He also said that seven new clusters had been identified involving two workplace clusters and the rest involved a high-risk group, an educational institution under the Ministry of Education (MOE), another education-related one, a private educational institution registered with the MOE, and a higher education institution.

“The states that reported new clusters are Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Johor and Pahang, as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Detail information on the Covid-19 situation in this country will be uploaded to the COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data will be updated at midnight, each day. – Bernama