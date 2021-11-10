Daily crackdown on litterbugs in KK City

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 10): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) is cracking down on litterbugs by carrying out Op Degil everyday in the city, particularly in parks and public areas.

In a statement on its Facebook page, DBKK said Op Degil aims to promote awareness to the public on the importance to keep the city clean and to teach litterbugs a lesson.

The operation is targeted at individuals or companies who dirty or discard rubbish in public areas, especially cigarette butts, tissues, drinking bottles and food containers.

Under DBKK Anti-Litters By-Law 1984 Amendment 2005, offenders will be given a choice of paying compound on the spot (COS) of between RM30 and RM500, depending on the type and amount of garbage disposed, or showing up in court under summon on the spot (SOS).

If convicted, the offender will face a fine of not more than RM10,000, imprisonment not exceeding three years, or be punished by carrying out community work for four hours a day for a period of not more than three months.

DBKK also stated that 1,776 summonses have been issued to litterbugs under COS from January to October this year, whereas 691 offenders have been hauled to court under SOS since 2016.

DBKK urged the public to play their part in maintaining the cleanliness of Kota Kinabalu city.

“Op Degil will be carried out continuously to ensure the community is aware and care about keeping the city clean.”