Duopharma Biotech overall winner at Sustainable Business Awards Malaysia

KUCHING (Nov 10): Duopharma Biotech Bhd (Duopharma Biotech) was recently recognised as the overall winner at the Sustainable Business Awards Malaysia (SBA) 2020/21 under the Large Organisation category, identifying the company as Malaysia’s leading organisation for sustainability practices.

At this year’s event, Duopharma Biotech took home five trophies, in the categories of Business Ethics & Responsibility, Stakeholder Management and UN Sustainable Development Goals as well as receiving the Significant Achievement award in the Water Management and Waste Productivity & Materiality categories.

The awards were presented in the presence of Datuk Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy).

Commenting on the achievement, Duopharma Biotech’s group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said the company focuses on instilling sustainability values across the business operations.

“The Board of Directors leads sustainability initiatives at Duopharma Biotech, guided by the Risk Management and Sustainability Committee.

“At the same time, our Sustainability Department is led by health and safety experts and a sustainability specialist who reports to the chief manufacturing officer.

“We are committed to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and 10 Principles, with SDG mapping incorporated into our Sustainability Reports, in line with our status as a participatory member of the United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei (UNGCMYB).

“We have even integrated sustainability-related risks into our Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework.

“This overall sustainability vision aligns with the group’s core values of passion, excellence, teamwork, responsibility, integrity and respect.”

Duopharma Biotech aims to continue its practice of obtaining third-party verification of the data presented in its Sustainability Reports, to ensure credibility and acceptability of the action plans.

For the second half of 2021, the group is set to establish a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) baseline as well as roll out a plan for reducing its greenhouse impact.

Through its sustainability efforts, the group is focused on improving its FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index scoring, in addition to maintaining alignment with the UN’s SDGs and 10 principles in all of its sustainability initiatives.

The SBA is one of Asia’s prestigious awards that recognises strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices by organisations.

Award winners are evaluated according to publicly available information and a series of assessments to understand the organisation’s sustainability commitment.