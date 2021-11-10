Ex-PKR S’wak Women’s chief keeps mum on possible candidacy for Ba Kelalan

MIRI (Nov 10): Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Women’s chief Agnes Padan is keeping tight-lipped over the possibility of her contesting in Ba Kelalan during the 12th state election.

When asked on her resigning from her post to contest as an independent, Agnes said she would reserve her comments until after Nov 20 – when the Melaka state election will be held.

“Until the Melaka election is over, I will not make any media statement with regards to my candidacy for N81 Ba Kelalan,” she said in a WhatsApp message.

Speculation has been rife on a split in PKR Lawas over recent months, with both Agnes and potential PKR candidate Martin Samuel Labo seen actively moving around the constituency.

On Nov 5, Agnes resigned from her post as PKR Sarawak Women’s chief.

When contacted, PKR Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit said members are free to lobby for seats.

“They can lobby, but at the end of the day when the watikah (credentials) is issued to any particular candidate, the rest must give their undivided support,” he said.

Ba Kelalan is one of the ‘hot seats’ in the northern region.

Incumbent Baru Bian, who has held the seat for two terms, won as a PKR candidate but left the party in February 2020.

He is now a member of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

The seat is likely to see at least a three-cornered fight between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), PSB, and PKR.