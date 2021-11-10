GPS afraid of emergence of Covid-19 new variants, not Undi 18 — Abg Johari

BINTULU (Nov 10): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says he is afraid of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19 next year, not the young voters aged 18 to 20.

“We, in GPS, are not afraid of Undi18 – in fact, GPS amended the laws that would enable Undi18.

“What we are afraid of is Covid-19. We don’t know what variants might emerge next year, nobody knows and nobody can guarantee us what will happen,” he said in officiating at the launch of the division-level ‘Le Tour De Restoration’ (Greening Sarawak Campaign) and drone-seedling project at Taman Medan Sentral yesterday.

According to Abang Johari, with the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak currently at a manageable level, it would be better to allow the people to vote now instead of next year.

In stating this, he also said he believed that the future would be bright for Sarawakians as long as they remained united.

“Political stability will also contribute to the success, as the government should be able to come up with inclusive policies that benefit all people,” he added.

The opposition parties have repeatedly claimed that GPS was rushing for the 12th state election to be called before the end of this year to avoid the implementation of Undi18 – the constitutional amendment, set to take effect in January next year, which gives those aged 18 to 20 the right to vote.