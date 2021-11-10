GPS confident of retaining Jemoreng – Dr Juanda

SIBU (Nov 10): Jemoreng incumbent Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya believes his Jemoreng seat will remain a stronghold of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB).

He said this could be seen from the trust given by the people to the top leadership of the party helmed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg.

“Though Jemoreng is one of the constituencies in the rural area, it has never been overlooked by the GPS government when it comes to development,” he told Utusan Borneo.

He said development projects as well as upgrading of facilities in the constituency had been promptly implemented.

On the preparation of the party machinery in the coming election, Dr Juanda said GPS had been moving on the ground all the while and did not wait till when election is near to get moving.

“The voices and aspirations of the people from all corners in Jemoreng, the villages and the longhouses, have been heard and acted upon,” he added.

According to him, he has regularly gone to the ground to listen to the grouses of the people and also organised dialogue sessions to listen and understand their problems.

“For the coming election, we are confident of retaining the seat,” he added.

The Jemoreng seat was established in 2005 and was contested for the first time in the 9th State Election in 2006.

The constituency was won by the late Abu Seman Jahwie for two terms on a PBB ticket.

In the 11th State Election in 2016, Dr Juanda faced a three-cornered fight with Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and an Independent candidate.

He secured 5,084 votes to win with a majority of 3,789.

Independent candidate Abdullah Saminan garnered 1,295 votes while Amanah’s Kiprawi Suhaili who had only 187 votes lost his deposit.