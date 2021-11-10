In Kedah, drug addict run over by lorry after slashing mother to death

GURUN (Nov 10): A 70-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her suspected drug addict son at their house in Kampung Batu 5, Jalan Jeniang, near here, this morning.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said police received information regarding the incident at 7.30am and found the woman, Sarah Jon, at the location sprawled in the living room with a five-inch (12.7 centimetre) slash wound to her neck.

“There were also injuries to the victim’s right hand and left ear which we believe were caused by blows with a blunt object. We also found equipment to smoke drugs and some remnants of drugs at the entrance (house),” he told reporters at the location, today.

Adzli believes the 31-year-old suspect had mental problems and had been staying with his mother at the location for about 10 years. The suspect is believed to have committed the deadly act between 6.30 to 7am, today.

Following the incident, the suspect is believed to have panicked and fled towards Jalan Gurun-Jeniang, about one kilometre away from the house, but was knocked down and killed by a speeding lorry.

“The murder weapon has not been found but we believe a blunt knife was used. We will use our dog unit to track it (the weapon) and will conduct investigations at the victim’s house and scene of the accident.

“Initial investigation found the mother and son had an argument. It seems there were daily arguments mostly over money believed to be for the suspect’s drug habit,’’ he said.

Adzli also said that the case is considered complete as the suspect had died in the accident but the police would continue to investigate if there is other new information related to the incident.

He added that the bodies of both victim and suspect were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem. — Bernama